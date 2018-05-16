By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Unicorn Ball Blaster

No ratings yetWrite a review
Unicorn Ball Blaster

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

  • Enjoy hours of safe family fun with this air powered Unicorn Ball Blaster. Simply put the soft foam ball into the Unicorn's mouth and squeeze its body to shoot it out. Squeeze harder and the ball will go further. Includes 6 soft foam balls, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
  • H17cm x W10cm x D7cm
  • Fun unicorn design ball blaster
  • Air Powered. Simply squeeze to fire, the harder the squeeze the further the ball will fly

Information

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for Children under 3 years or pets. Do not place balls in washing machine

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Unsuitable for Children under 3 years or pets. Do not place balls in washing machine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Dinosaur Ball Blaster

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Glow In The Dark Unicorns

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Make Your Own Unicorn

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70G

£ 0.59
£0.84/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here