Dinosaur Ball Blaster
New
- Enjoy hours of safe family fun with this air powered Dinosaur Ball Blaster. Simply put the soft foam ball into the Dinosaur's mouth and squeeze its body to shoot it out. Squeeze harder and the ball will go further. Includes 6 soft foam balls, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
- H17cm x W10cm x D7cm
- Fun dinosaur design ball blaster
- Air Powered. Simply squeeze to fire, the harder the squeeze the further the ball will fly
Information
Warnings
- Unsuitable for Children under 3 years or pets. Do not place balls in washing machine
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
