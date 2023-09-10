We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Little Live Pets Fish

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

New from Little Live Pets, Lil' Dippers are a collection of beautiful, interactive fish that love to swim and show off their pretty fins!Hold the bag under water and as the bag fills, Lil' Dippers will magically come to life and swim out of the bag! Use their magical feeding tool and watch as they swim and follow along for a delish fish treat.Each pack includes (1) Fish, (1) Feeding Tool, (3) LR44 Batteries, and (1) Instruction Booklet. This item is perfect for kids ages 5 and over.Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.
MAGIC WATER-ACTIVATED UNBOXING: Lil' Dippers have a truly 'WOW' water activated unboxing experience! - Watch your fish come to life and swim free from its bag as you dip it underwater!SWIMS LIKE A REAL FISH: Lil' Dippers have an amazing life-like movement as they move their fins and tail and swim through the water!FEED & FOLLOW: Use the feeding tool to interact with your pet fish and watch as they swim towards it and follows it around.COLLECT 2 LIL' DIPPERS: Bring home your new pet fish, Marina Ballerina and Pearletta and dive into the magical world of Lil' Dippers, it's where aquatic meets exotic!FULL OF COLOR & PERSONALITY: Lil' Dippers are full of color and personality with their new colorful designs. Marina Ballerina is a tropical fish and Pearletta is the royal princess of the sea.INCLUDES: Each pack includes (1) Fish, (1) Feeding Tool, (3) LR44 Batteries, and (1) Instruction Booklet.

Lower age limit

5 Years

