Minions Water Bottle & Stickers
New
- Say Bello! to your favourite Minions characters with this handy water bottle that will help keep you refreshed throughout your busy day. Included are Minions character stickers for you to stick to your water bottle creating a design totally unique to you.
- H26cm x W9cm x D7cm
- Plastic water bottle (650ml) with stickers for customising
- Includes character stickers for you stick to the bottle creating a one-of-a-kind design
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Bottle: Not for use with hot drinks. Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.
Warnings
- Stickers: Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Stickers: Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020