Layered Pizza Puzzle
- This pizza shaped jigsaw puzzle is multi-layered requiring the base to be completed first followed by the topping and finally the pepperoni pieces can be slotted in to place. It is a great puzzle to do with family and friends. Consisting of 182 pieces in total, the puzzle is supplied in a traditionally styled takeaway pizza box.
- 182 piece jigsaw puzzle. Completed size approx 23cm x 23cm
- H15cm x W15cm x D4cm
- Unique multi layered design (3 layers)
Information
Warnings
- Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Recommended for ages 8+
Lower age limit
Safety information
