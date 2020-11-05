Tesco Fairisle Teddy Duvet Set Double
- Add a warm touch of festivity to your bedroom this Christmas with our Fairisle Teddy Duvet Set. Soft and snuggly, this set is designed to keep you cosy all winter.
- Double bed set to fit 4ft 6" bed.
- Duvet cover: 200cm x 200cm approx
- Fitted sheet: 137cm x 190cm x 25cm approx.
- 2 pillowcases: 50cm x 75cm approx.
- Fibre Content: 100% Polyester
- Easycare Double Duvet Set with 1 Pillowcase Included
- Reversible
- Minimal Iron
- Machine washable
- Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Tumble Dry Low. Do not Iron.
- WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
- Covering bag is not a toy. To avoid danger of suffocation keep bags away from babies and children.
