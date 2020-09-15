By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Apple Lattice 4 Pack

Tesco Apple Lattice 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
One apple square
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1221kJ / 292kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry lattice with an apple filling.
  • Apple Lattice Square. Light and flaky puff pastry lattice with a sweet apple filling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Apple (14%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Modified Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Stabiliser (Isomalt), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Gellan Gum), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Gelling Agent (Agar), Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne apple square (80g)
Energy1221kJ / 292kcal976kJ / 233kcal
Fat15.0g12.0g
Saturates7.4g5.9g
Carbohydrate34.1g27.3g
Sugars10.7g8.5g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein4.5g3.6g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

