Tesco Apple Lattice 4 Pack

- Energy976kJ 233kcal12%
- Fat12.0g17%
- Saturates5.9g30%
- Sugars8.5g9%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1221kJ / 292kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry lattice with an apple filling.
- Apple Lattice Square. Light and flaky puff pastry lattice with a sweet apple filling.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Apple (14%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Modified Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Stabiliser (Isomalt), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Gellan Gum), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Gelling Agent (Agar), Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
80g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One apple square (80g)
|Energy
|1221kJ / 292kcal
|976kJ / 233kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|12.0g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|34.1g
|27.3g
|Sugars
|10.7g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
