The Unbelievable Alt. Beefless Mince 360G

The Unbelievable Alt. Beefless Mince 360G
£ 3.00
£8.34/kg
1/4 pack (as sold) contains
  • Energy589kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.74g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 654kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoned meat free mince made with rehydrated textured soya and potato proteins.
  • Does not contain
  • Beef, Hot air balloons, Hats
  • design.bigfish.co.uk
  • For more details visit theunbelievablealt.com
  • For more meat free inspiration head to theunbelievablealt.com
  • Love me or I'm free†
  • †To claim your money back visit theunbelievablealt.com and submit proof of purchase in the form of a receipt and your feedback. Opens 10/06/20. Closes 09/06/21. UK residents, CI & IoM, 18+ only. One claim per household. Multiple entries not permitted. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Hain Frozen Foods UK Limited, 2100 Century Way, Thorpe Park, Leeds LS15 8ZB
  • Carbon analytics
  • Delicious beefless mince, made with plant protein, for exceptional spaghetti Bolognese or chilli.
  • Low in saturated fat *
  • 80% less CO2 emissions than beef **
  • *Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • **Preliminary lifecyle assessment 2019.
  • Not Weird, Just Wonderful
  • Sometimes, "alternative" does mean better. We at The Unbelievable ALT. take the very best plants and transform them into prime cuts, ready to be made into hearty meals. And because we use plants, every piece is good for you and better for the planet. The Unbelievable ALT. is for people who care about the world we live in and love seriously delicious food. (Yep, that's you.)
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • A meat free marvel
  • Make your dinners winners
  • I don't think you're ready for this spaghetti
  • Ready to cook
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 360G
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Plant Proteins (74%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (Water, Soya Protein, Cornflour), Vegetable Protein Powder (Soya, Potato)], Water, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Extract, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

For use by date see top of pack.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before cooking, use the same day.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Simply use instead of beef mince in your fave recipes.
12 mins
Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging (obvs) and cook your beefless mince for 6 mins, stirring frequently. Add 4 tbsp of water and keep cooking on a low to medium heat (stirring frequently) for 6 mins more, then use in your favourite recipe.
Cooking instructions are for the whole pack. This is just a guide, cooking appliances vary a bit, so always make sure your food is piping hot.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • The Unbelievable ALT.,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Call us on 0800 022 4339
  • The Unbelievable ALT.,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.
  • theunbelievablealt.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 pack
Energy 654kJ589kJ
-156kcal140kcal
Fat 4.4g4.0g
of which saturates 0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate 2.1g1.9g
of which sugars 2.1g1.9g
Fibre 5.6g5.0g
Protein 24g22g
Salt 0.82g0.74g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Love it.My family said it tasted very similar to r

5 stars

Love it.My family said it tasted very similar to real mince.

