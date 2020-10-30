Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Slipper Set
Product Description
- B/H Fuzzy Duck Winter Wdrlnd Slipper set
- Ideal for Women's UK shoe size 4-7. A luxury selection of indulgent bathing treats to relax and revive tired feet. Relax your feet in 100g Foot Soak Crystals, wash with 100g Soap or 50ml Shower Gel and moisturise with 50ml Foot Lotion before slipping your feet into a luxurious paid of slippers. Always festive with a home-spun feel, this is the perfect collection to compliment The Fuzzy Duck. Crafted with the countryside in mind, The Fuzzy Duck collection has a truly artisian feel. Festive foliage and seasonal colours come together with fragrances such as Frosted Cranberry and Mulberry & Mistletoe to create a collection as enchanting as The Fuzzy Duck itself!
- Printed on sustainable material.
- Slippers: Size Medium 4 - 7 - Pantoufles
- Fabric Composition:
- Upper: Textile
- Lining: Textile
- Sole: Other Material
- Box - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Luxury Slipper Set, Containing: 100g Soap, 100 Foot Soak Crystals and 50ml Tube Foot Lotion 50ml Tube Shower Gel and Pair of Slippers
Information
Ingredients
Foot Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Eugenol, Limonene, Foot Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Foot Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Foot Soak Crystals
- Dissolve into a bowl of warm water and soak feet as required.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020