Bulldog Original Moisturiser Cracker 100Ml
- Bulldog Original Moisturiser Cracker 100ml
- >50% Plastic from Sugarcane
- You'll find this logo on the back of our packs.
- It means it has been made using at least 50% plastic from sugarcane, which comes from a renewable resource, responsibly grown in Brazil.
- For more information, visit bulldogskincare.com/sugarcane
- The hero moisturiser your face deserves (and definitely needs). Leave your skin looking healthier and feeling soft with our Original Moisturiser (100ml).
- What a cracker!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C007401
- Plastic free outer packaging
- Our outer packaging is made entirely from World Land Trust Carbon Balanced Paper.
- Cruelty-Free International
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, *A blend of natural ingredients
Product made in the United Kingdom
- Directions: Use morning and night.
- Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.
100ml ℮
