Follow Your Heart Medium 10 Cheddar Style Slice 200G
£ 3.30
£16.50/kg

Product Description

  • Medium Cheddar Style Cheese Alternative
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Gluten, dairy, lactose, casein and soy free
  • Non GMO
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - BK
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Filtered Water, Coconut Oil (23%), Modified Corn and Potato Starches, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators: (Lactic Acid [Vegetable Source], Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings (Plant Sources), Yeast Extract, Olive Extract, Colour: Annatto Extract and Beta Carotene

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya

Storage

PerishableKeep refrigerated Do not freeze Best before: See date stamp on side of package

Produce of

Product of Greece

Number of uses

A Package Contains ~ 10 Portions

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Earth Island®,
  • Chatsworth,
  • CA 91311,
  • USA.

Distributor address

  • Follow Your Heart UK Ltd,
  • Lynton House,
  • 7-12 Tavistock Square,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9LT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • followyourheart.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (20 g)%RI* (20 g)
Energy 1200 kJ/240 kJ/
-289 kcal58 kcal3%
Fat 23 g4.6 g7%
of which saturates 21 g4.2g21%
Carbohydrate 20 g4 g2%
of which sugar0 g0 g0%
Protein 0 g0 g0%
Salt 2.5 g0.5 g8%
A Package Contains ~ 10 Portions---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
100 g of product contains 289 kcal (14% of RI)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

