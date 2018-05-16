Poptastik Salted Popcorn 100G
Product Description
- Poptastik Salted Popcorn 100g
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Popped Corn Kernels, Rapeseed Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- This product may contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Reseal tub to maintain freshness. Once open, best consumed within 7 days.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK on behalf of Sephra
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN UNPOPPED KERNELS OR (IF SWEET) SUGAR CRYSTALS
Name and address
- Sephra House,
- Denburn Road,
- Kirkcaldy,
- Fife,
- KY1 2BJ.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1789 kJ
|-
|427 kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|Of which Saturates
|1.43g
|Carbohydrates
|52.74g
|Of which Sugars
|0.650g
|Fibre
|14.410g
|Protein
|9.690g
|Sodium
|0.594g
|Salt
|1.51g
Safety information
