Body Mist By So 4 X 50Ml

Body Mist By So 4 X 50Ml
£ 10.00
£5.00/100ml
Product Description

  • Body Mist By So 4 x 50ml
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Pink Grapefruit: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citral, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33), Vanilla: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow 5), Sweet Pea: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Geraniol, Citral, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33), Candy Floss: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Citral, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • Use: For external use only. Hold 15cm from body and spray. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin.
  • FLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • So...?,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0BL,
  • England.

Return to

  • So...?,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0BL,
  • England.
  • www.sofragrance.com
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @SoFragrance

Net Contents

4 x 50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

