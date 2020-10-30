Body Mist By So 4 X 50Ml
Product Description
- Body Mist By So 4 x 50ml
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Pink Grapefruit: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citral, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33), Vanilla: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow 5), Sweet Pea: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Geraniol, Citral, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33), Candy Floss: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Citral, CI 17200 (D&C Red 33)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- Use: For external use only. Hold 15cm from body and spray. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin.
- FLAMMABLE
Name and address
- So...?,
- London,
- SW1H 0BL,
- England.
Return to
- So...?,
- London,
- SW1H 0BL,
- England.
- www.sofragrance.com
- Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @SoFragrance
Net Contents
4 x 50ml ℮
Safety information
