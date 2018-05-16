Oykos Signature Gooey Caramel Banana & Almond 2X105g
Product Description
- Creamy yogurt topped with a caramel sauce layer on a layer of banana, caramel and chopped almonds.
- Everyone deserves a moment. A kick off the shoes, put down the phone, pick up a spoon moment. The Oykos Signatures range has been specially crafted to indulge the senses - our rich, velvety yogurt and creamy banana with gloriously satisfying crunchy almonds, topped with thick, gooey caramel sauce.
- Making every moment count
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) (64%), Water, Sugar, Banana (2.5%), Caramel (2%), Almonds (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Pectin, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate), Burnt Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Stabiliser (Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Egg and other Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +°C max.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|105g (1 pot)
|RI* (105g)
|Energy
|725kJ-173kcal
|761kJ-182kcal
|9%
|Fat
|9.3g
|9.8g
|14%
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|5.8g
|29%
|Carbohydrate
|20g
|21g
|8%
|of which sugars
|19g
|20g
|22%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|-
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.9g
|6%
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.11g
|2%
|*RI : Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
