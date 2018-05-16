Pollen Plus Grace Mango & Coconut Chia Pot 175G

Product Description
- Mango + Turmeric Chia Pudding
- Chia What?
- Chia seeds are an edible seed native to Central America. They're a good (and delicious) source of omega-3 and fibre. Chia seeds can hold 10x their weight in liquid, so we soak them in a blend of almond m*lk and fruit to create thick and creamy chia pudding.
- Our Purpose is Simple :
- We want to help you eat better.
- So we've made healthy eating easy and delicious. We combine quality, natural ingredients and a rainbow of fruit and vegetables to create vibrant, nutritious meals that will help you feel amazing.
- Sleeve: Widely recycled, made from card.
- Box + Lid: Widely recycled, or add me to your tupperware drawer! (Don't forget to rinse before recycling!)
- Pure plant goodness
- With coconut yoghurt + almond and cinnamon granola
- Hand made by chefs
- Source of fibre!
- High in omega-3
- Gluten + dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Almond M*lk (Water, Almonds), Mango 25%, Granola 16% (Gluten Free Porridge Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Buckwheat, Raisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Ground Cinnamon. Himalayan Pink Salt), Coconut Milk Yoghurt 13% (Coconut Milk, Tapioca Starch, Pectin, Live Vegan Yoghurt Cultures), Banana, Chia Seeds 8%, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts, Soya and Sesame
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
- Arch 23,
- 73 Bondway,
- London,
- SW8 1SQ.
Return to
- Say hello: hello@pollenandgrace.com
- www.pollenandgrace.com
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 175g
|Energy kJ
|773
|1353
|Energy kcal
|186
|325
|Fat
|11
|19
|of which saturates (g)
|3.6
|6.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|15
|27
|of which sugars (g)
|9
|16
|Fibre (g)
|5.3 (21% RI**)
|9.3 (37% RI**)
|Protein (g)
|4
|7
|Salt (g)
|0.02
|0.04
|Omega 3 ALA (g)
|1.6 (73% NRV*)
|2.8 (128% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
