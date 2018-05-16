By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pollen Plus Grace Mango & Coconut Chia Pot 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Mango + Turmeric Chia Pudding
  • Stalk Us
  • For our latest recipes:
  • Instagram @pollenandgrace
  • Chia What?
  • Chia seeds are an edible seed native to Central America. They're a good (and delicious) source of omega-3 and fibre. Chia seeds can hold 10x their weight in liquid, so we soak them in a blend of almond m*lk and fruit to create thick and creamy chia pudding.
  • Our Purpose is Simple :
  • We want to help you eat better.
  • So we've made healthy eating easy and delicious. We combine quality, natural ingredients and a rainbow of fruit and vegetables to create vibrant, nutritious meals that will help you feel amazing.
  • Sleeve: Widely recycled, made from card.
  • Box + Lid: Widely recycled, or add me to your tupperware drawer! (Don't forget to rinse before recycling!)
  • Pure plant goodness
  • With coconut yoghurt + almond and cinnamon granola
  • Hand made by chefs
  • Source of fibre!
  • High in omega-3
  • Gluten + dairy free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 175G
  • High in omega-3

Information

Ingredients

Almond M*lk (Water, Almonds), Mango 25%, Granola 16% (Gluten Free Porridge Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Buckwheat, Raisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Ground Cinnamon. Himalayan Pink Salt), Coconut Milk Yoghurt 13% (Coconut Milk, Tapioca Starch, Pectin, Live Vegan Yoghurt Cultures), Banana, Chia Seeds 8%, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts, Soya and Sesame

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Pollen + Grace Kitchen,
  • Arch 23,
  • 73 Bondway,
  • London,
  • SW8 1SQ.

Return to

  • Say hello: hello@pollenandgrace.com
  • www.pollenandgrace.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 175g
Energy kJ7731353
Energy kcal186325
Fat1119
of which saturates (g)3.66.2
Carbohydrate (g)1527
of which sugars (g)916
Fibre (g)5.3 (21% RI**)9.3 (37% RI**)
Protein (g)47
Salt (g)0.020.04
Omega 3 ALA (g)1.6 (73% NRV*)2.8 (128% NRV*)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value --
**RI = Reference Intake--

