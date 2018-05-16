Freaks Of Nature Apple Crumble 2 X 120G
Product Description
- Bramley Apple Compote Topped with an Oat Based Crumb
- Our plastic pots are fully recyclable!
- Let your freak flag fly!
- Rinse - Pot - Recycle
- Rinse - Film - Recycle
- Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Recycle
- Plant based
- Dairy, gluten and egg free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Apple Filling (36%) (Apple (99%), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt), Water, Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Flour (11%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Rapeseed, Palm Stearin), Gluten Free Oats (3%), Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C. Don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film.
Ensure product is hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat. All cooking appliances may vary. This is a guide only.
Important: Take care product may become very hot on heating.
Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas mark 4). In a preheated oven, place on a baking tray for 18mins. Once heated, spoon around the edge and turn out on to a plate.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Name and address
- Freaks of Nature,
- Milner Way,
- Ossett,
- WF5 9JR.
Return to
- Give us a Shout
- freaky@freaksofnature.co.uk
- www.freaksofnature.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 120g
|Energy
|666kJ/159kcal
|800kJ/190kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|30.6g
|of which sugars
|13.6g
|16.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.15g
|-
|-
