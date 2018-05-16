By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freaks Of Nature Apple Crumble 2 X 120G

image 1 of Freaks Of Nature Apple Crumble 2 X 120G
£ 3.50
£1.46/100g

New

Product Description

  • Bramley Apple Compote Topped with an Oat Based Crumb
  • Our plastic pots are fully recyclable!
  • Let your freak flag fly!
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle
  • Rinse - Film - Recycle
  • Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Recycle
  • Plant based
  • Dairy, gluten and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Apple Filling (36%) (Apple (99%), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt), Water, Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Flour (11%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Rapeseed, Palm Stearin), Gluten Free Oats (3%), Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C. Don't freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film.
Ensure product is hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat. All cooking appliances may vary. This is a guide only.
Important: Take care product may become very hot on heating.

Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas mark 4). In a preheated oven, place on a baking tray for 18mins. Once heated, spoon around the edge and turn out on to a plate.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Name and address

  • Freaks of Nature,
  • Milner Way,
  • Ossett,
  • WF5 9JR.

Return to

  • Give us a Shout
  • freaky@freaksofnature.co.uk
  • www.freaksofnature.co.uk
  • Freaks of Nature,
  • Milner Way,
  • Ossett,
  • WF5 9JR.

Net Contents

2 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g
Energy 666kJ/159kcal800kJ/190kcal
Fat 5.9g7.1g
of which saturates 2.7g3.2g
Carbohydrate 25.5g30.6g
of which sugars 13.6g16.4g
Fibre 1.4g1.6g
Protein 1.5g1.8g
Salt 0.13g0.15g
