Freaks Of Nature Lemon Mousse 2X70g

Product Description
- Lemon mousse.
- Rinse - Pot - Recycle
- Rinse - Lid - Recycle
- Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Recycle
- 137 kcals
- Plant based
- Dairy, gluten and egg free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Water, Sugar, Mousse Blend (Glucose Syrup, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)), Lemon Juice (11%), Citrus Fibre, Thickener (Pectin), Lemon Oil, Colour (Carrot Concentrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs
Storage
Keep refrigerated 1-5°C. Don't freeze.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Name and address
- Freaks of Nature,
- Milner Way,
- Ossett,
- WF5 9JR.
Return to
- Give us a shout
- freaky@freaksofnature.co.uk
- www.freaksofnature.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 70g
|Energy
|819kJ/195kcal
|573kJ/137kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|31.8g
|22.3g
|of which sugars
|16.7g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.07g
|-
|-
