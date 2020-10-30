Star Wars Mandalorian Bath Body Sport Giftset
Product Description
- Star Wars Mandalorian Bath Body Sport Gftst
- www.DisneyPlus.com
- This product was produced by agreement of Grosvenor Consumer Products Limited with The Walt Disney Company Ltd.
- © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.
- © 2020 Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd.
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Cocamide MEA, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium PCA, Denatonium Benzoate
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- BATH & BODY WASH
- Always supervise children at bath time. Prolonged immersion may cause localised skin irritation. Avoid contact with the eyes. If contents contact eyes, rinse well with water immediately. WARNING: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard. Refers to empty container when rinsed. Please retain this information for future reference.
- SPORTS DRINK BOTTLE
- WARNING: It is intended for use with cold or room temperature liquids, like water. Wash before and after use. Do not microwave. Not dishwasher safe.
- WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.
Distributor address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
- Customer Service:
- UK & IRL: +44 (0)1753 725365
- info@grosvenor.eu.com
- starwars.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
