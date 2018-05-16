Tesco Katsu Pork Escalopes 406G

- Energy1557kJ 371kcal19%
- Fat15.3g22%
- Saturates5.6g28%
- Sugars4.4g5%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 218kcal
Product Description
- Pork escalopes with added water, coated in a curry flavoured batter and breadcrumb with a coconut curry sauce sachet.
- Taste of Japan Coated in a crispy crumb with a mildly spiced katsu curry sauce
- Pack size: 406G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (45%), Katsu Curry Sauce [Water, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Maize Starch, Salt, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Onion Purée, Cumin Powder, Leek Powder, Coriander Powder, Tomato Purée, Cumin, Coriander, Turmeric, Chilli, Fenugreek, Garlic, Fennel, Mustard Powder, Pepper, Paprika, Star Anise, Pimento, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cassia, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Olive Oil, Yeast, Spices, Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Paprika, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Garlic, Onion, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results remove from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking. Remove sauce sachet and set aside. Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place escalopes on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Once cooked, allow to rest for a few minutes, pour over katsu curry sauce and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: To heat sauce:
800W / 900W 1 min 30 secs / 1 min
Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry: Remove sauce sachet and set aside. Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Fry the escalopes over a medium heat for 12 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time. Once cooked, allow to rest for a few minutes, pour over katsu curry sauce and serve.
Hob
Instructions: To heat sauce:
Empty sachet contents into a saucepan and gently heat the sauce for approx. 2 minutes, stirring continuously until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Preparation and Usage
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
406g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One escalope (170g**)
|Energy
|916kJ / 218kcal
|1557kJ / 371kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|15.3g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.7g
|33.5g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|13.6g
|23.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When pan fried according to instructions 406g typically weighs 340g.
|When pan fried according to instructions.
