Vegan Factor 2 Garlic Kiev 250G
New
Product Description
- 2 meat free wheat and pea protein based kievs with a garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Tray - Recycle - Clean
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Ⓒ Hilton Foods Ltd 2020. SCB40
- 100% Plant based
- Wheat and pea based kievs with a garlic filling, coated in golden breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Pea Protein Isolate, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Coconut Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Colour (Carotenes), Citric Acid, Soya Protein Concentrate, Spices, Cornflour, Sugar, Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for Nut, Milk & Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the manufacturing environment.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C / Fan 180° / Gas Mark 6 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. All appliance vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Hilton Foods Ltd,
- The Interchange,
- 2-12 Latham Road,
- Huntingdon,
- PE29 6YE.
Return to
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions One kiev (119g**)
|Energy kJ
|1104kJ
|1313kJ
|Energy kcal
|264kcal
|315kcal
|Fat
|15.8g
|18.8g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|19.0g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|14.3g
|17.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|**When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weights 238g
