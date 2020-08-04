Tesco Raspberry Raspberry Lemonade 1L
New
- Energy121kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars6.8g8%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ / 19kcal
Product Description
- A blend of pasteurised lemon juice and raspberry purée with sugar and sweetener, not from concentrate
- Selected from plump raspberries & juicy lemons at the peak of ripeness
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Lemon Juice (10%), Raspberry Purée (7%), Sugar, Lemon Pulp (2.5%), Flavourings, Sucralose.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before opening and pouring.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (150 ml)
|Energy
|81kJ / 19kcal
|121kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
