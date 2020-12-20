By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 9 Mini Ham & Cheddar Toasties 180G

Tesco Finest 9 Mini Ham & Cheddar Toasties 180G
£ 4.00
£2.23/100g

One toastie
  • Energy178kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 178kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Formed ham, West Country farmhouse Cheddar and orange chutney in a cheese topped white bread.
  • British ham, tangy West Country farmhouse Cheddar in a golden, cheese topped bread.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Formed Ham (24%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, West Country Farmhouse Cheddar (Milk) (12%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Milk, Sugar, Concentrated Orange Juice, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Orange Zest, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Scotch Whisky, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Soya Flour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°c / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 8-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°c / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne toastie (17g)Per 100g
Energy178kJ / 42kcal1049kJ / 250kcal
Fat1.5g8.9g
Saturates0.9g5.5g
Carbohydrate4.3g25.3g
Sugars0.7g4.0g
Fibre0.1g0.7g
Protein2.8g16.7g
Salt0.2g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 157g.--

Definitely not “Finest” quality! They fall apart w

2 stars

Definitely not “Finest” quality! They fall apart when you try to remove them from the packaging. The cheese is tasty but most of it leaks out and burns on the baking tray. The bread isn’t very nice, it’s not good quality. I definitely don’t recommend buying this.

Really nice small bites. Crispy toast with ham and

5 stars

Really nice small bites. Crispy toast with ham and cheese in the middle, these were tasty.

Please don't bother..

1 stars

...I tried it, absolute waste of money. Soggy mess.

