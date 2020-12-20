Tesco Finest 9 Mini Ham & Cheddar Toasties 180G

Definitely not “Finest” quality! They fall apart w
Definitely not “Finest” quality! They fall apart when you try to remove them from the packaging. The cheese is tasty but most of it leaks out and burns on the baking tray. The bread isn’t very nice, it’s not good quality. I definitely don’t recommend buying this.
Really nice small bites. Crispy toast with ham and
Really nice small bites. Crispy toast with ham and cheese in the middle, these were tasty.
Please don't bother..
...I tried it, absolute waste of money. Soggy mess.