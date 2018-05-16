La Boulangere 4 Wholemeal Brioche Baguettes 340G

Product Description
- 4 Wholemeal Brioche Baguettes
- These soft and slightly sweet brioche baguettes melt in the mouth, bringing back the traditional taste of Vienne. Ideal for breakfast or for delicious sandwiches.
- Our Story
- Our story began in 1954 when Monsieur Fillon bought his first bakery in Vendée. His son, Jean, would inherit his father's passion for French baking and continue his legacy by making fabulous brioche every day. But the story would not be the same without Jean's wife, Marie Denise, "La Boulangère originale". Her love enriched the company's pride and passion in crafting wonderful breads and pastries that are truly "La Boulangère".
- Crafted by our French bakers
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Butter (Milk), Deactivated Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 days.To retain freshness once opened, re-close bag. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by "best before" date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Use within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produced in France using ingredients from various countries
Warnings
- Safety Warning: Clip may pose a chocking hazard. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
Name and address
- Norac Foods UK,
- 144 Liverpool Road,
- London,
- N1 1LA,
- UK.
Return to
- Norac Foods UK,
- 144 Liverpool Road,
- London,
- N1 1LA,
- UK.
- Customer service La Boulangère UK is here to help.
- Please email us via our website: www.noracfoodsuk.com
Net Contents
340g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 Baguette (≈85g)
|Energy
|1415kJ/336kcal
|1208kJ/287kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|8.2g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|49g
|42g
|of which sugars
|8.4g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|3.8g
|Protein
|11g
|9.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.85g
Safety information
Safety Warning: Clip may pose a chocking hazard. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020