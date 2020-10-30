Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Keep Sake Box
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Keep Sake Box
- The Boudoire Collection is our most feminine collection.The subtle Rose fragrance is delicate yet indulgent, the perfect match for this exquisite collection.
- UK Recycling Guidance
- Box - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- Tub - Recycle
- Lid - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material.
- Use Me, Love Me, Keep Me
- 300ml Shower Gel, 300ml Bath Bubbles, 130ml Hand & Body Lotion, 130ml Body Wash, 100g Soap, 100g Bath Soak Crystals and a Body Polisher
Information
Ingredients
Bath Bubbles: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Coumarin, Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), Bath Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Hexyl Cinnamal
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Sensuous Bath Bubbles
- Pour Into Bath Under Warm Running Water.
- Luxury Body Wash, Luxury Shower Gel, Body Wash and Cleansing Soap
- Lather and Rinse.
- Silky Hand & Body Lotion
- Massage Gently Into Skin Until Fully Absorbed.
- Bath Soak Crystals
- Sprinkle Into Bath Under Warm Running Water.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER EXCESSIVE USE OR PROLONGED EXPOSURE CAN CAUSE IRRITATION TO SKIN AND URINARY TRACT. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSIST CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- LUXURY SHOWER GEL, CLEANSING SOAP, LUXURY BODY WASH, SILKY HAND BODY LOTION, BATH SOAK CRYSTALS
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSIST CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- SENSUOUS BATH BUBBLES
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. EXCESSIVE USE OR PROLONGED EXPOSURE CAN CAUSE IRRITATION TO SKIN AND URINARY TRACT. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSIST CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
Safety information
