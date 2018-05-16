Rummo Penne Rigate 500G

Product Description
- Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
- This opening and closing system is protected by the existing legislation on intellectual and industrial property, as well as all trademarks and contents of this pack. Its reproduction in any form, even partial, is strictly forbidden.
- Kosher - Parve
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Name and address
- Rummo S.p.a.,
- Contrada Ponte Valentino,
- 82100 Benevento.
Return to
- pastarummo.it
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020