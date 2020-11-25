Seriously Original Cheese Nuggets 150G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please note cooking time may vary according to appliance. Be careful, filling can be very hot.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 6 Mins

Pre-heat the oven to recommended temperature. For crispy nuggets, remove them from their packaging and cook them in the oven for 6 minutes without turning them.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 8 Mins

Cook them in a pan for 4 minutes on each side.

