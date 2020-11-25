Seriously Original Cheese Nuggets 150G
Product Description
- Product made from cheddar and paneer cheeses mix coated in puffed rice.
- Delicious cheese nuggets made with Scottish cheddar for the whole family to enjoy! Crispy on the outside and deliciously cheesy in the inside.
- Try our Seriously Melting Pots...
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Unbeatable flavour in every bite
- Made with Scottish cheddar
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese 32.2% (Milk), Water, Paneer Cheese 15.8% (Milk), Puffed Rice 11.6%, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Egg White Powder, Salt, Sugar, Cassava Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Wheat Gluten, Thickeners (Carob Seeds Flour, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- May contain Mustard, Celery, Soya, Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Use by: see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please note cooking time may vary according to appliance. Be careful, filling can be very hot.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 6 Mins
Pre-heat the oven to recommended temperature. For crispy nuggets, remove them from their packaging and cook them in the oven for 6 minutes without turning them.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 8 Mins
Cook them in a pan for 4 minutes on each side.
Produce of
Produced in France with our Seriously® cheddar made in Scotland using British milk and with paneer cheese using EU milk
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Caledonian Cheese Company,
- Commerce Road,
- Stranraer,
- DG9 7DA,
- Scotland.
Return to
- Seriously
- www.seriouslycheddar.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 25g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1166 kJ
|-
|279 kcal
|Fat
|15g
|of which saturates
|9g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|16g
|Salt
|1.6g
