Bol Creamy Courgette Pea & Chilli Soup 500G

The best soup I've ever had.
Absolutely amazing flavour. The cannellini beans add an awesome texture and the kick of spice is perfect. Can't recommend this soup enough highly enough. Loved it!
BOL Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Courgette (26%), Peas (15%), Diced Potatoes, Cannellini Beans (7%), White Onions, Spinach, Basil, Coconut Cream, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Bicarbonate of Soda, Ground Black Pepper, Crushed Chillies
Keep chilled (0-5°C). Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the jar a good shake before opening
Careful, it's Hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the jar
When you're done please re-use your jar.
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 8-10 mins until hot
Pour back into the jar or pop into a bowl.
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|211
|1055
|13%
|Energy kcal
|51
|253
|13%
|Fat
|2.0
|10.0
|14%
|of which saturates
|0.5
|2.5
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|4.0
|20.0
|8%
|of which sugars
|2.7
|13.5
|15%
|Fibre
|3.7
|18.5
|Protein
|2.4
|12.0
|24%
|Salt
|0.31
|1.55
|26%
|Folate**
|19µg (10%†)
|95µg
|48%†
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** High in folate which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
|-
|-
|-
|† Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
