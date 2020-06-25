By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bol Creamy Courgette Pea & Chilli Soup 500G

Bol Creamy Courgette Pea & Chilli Soup 500G
£ 2.50
£0.50/100g

New

This 500g pot provides:
  • Energy1055kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt1.55g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy courgette, pea & a hint of chilli soup with cannellini beans & coconut cream
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Not everyone has the luxury of being able to cook from scratch every day but we do get to choose how and what we eat.
  • Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
  • No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Eat plants, love life.
  • Paul, Founder
  • How do you upcycle yours?
  • #dontwastecreate
  • Jar & Lid - Plastic
  • Please rinse before recycling
  • Check Local Recycling
  • All taste, no waste
  • Chilli rating - medium - 1
  • 100% plant powered
  • High in fibre
  • 3 of your 5-a-day
  • Dairy & gluten free
  • Cooked in small batches in the UK
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Eat plants love life
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500G
  • High in folate which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

BOL Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Courgette (26%), Peas (15%), Diced Potatoes, Cannellini Beans (7%), White Onions, Spinach, Basil, Coconut Cream, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Bicarbonate of Soda, Ground Black Pepper, Crushed Chillies

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C). Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Give the jar a good shake before opening
Careful, it's Hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the jar
When you're done please re-use your jar.

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 8-10 mins until hot
Pour back into the jar or pop into a bowl.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening
  • Perfect Portion
  • Plenty of soup for one
  • All taste, no waste

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.
  • www.bolfoods.com
  • hello@bolfoods.com
  • Instagram, Twitter and Facebook bolfoods

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ211105513%
Energy kcal5125313%
Fat 2.010.014%
of which saturates 0.52.513%
Carbohydrate 4.020.08%
of which sugars 2.713.515%
Fibre 3.718.5
Protein 2.412.024%
Salt 0.311.5526%
Folate**19µg (10%†)95µg48%†
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ---
** High in folate which contributes to the normal function of the immune system ---
† Nutrient Reference Value ---

The best soup I've ever had.

5 stars

Absolutely amazing flavour. The cannellini beans add an awesome texture and the kick of spice is perfect. Can't recommend this soup enough highly enough. Loved it!

