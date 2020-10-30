Dove Nourishing Secret Nourishing Rituals Beauty Bag Giftset
- DOVE NOUR SECRET NOUR RITUALS BEAUTY BAG GFTST
- Know someone who’s always on the go but still deserves to feel confident in their own natural beauty? This perfect choice among gift sets for her will fit right into her life.
- Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. This gift set includes three Deeply Nourishing mini products in an elegantly crafted, compact beauty bag to take the daily care ritual anywhere in style. It also includes a full-size Dove Cream Bar and bespoke Dove Soap Dish - the perfect travel companions.
- The Intensive Repair Shampoo and Intensive Repair Conditioner, 50 ml each, contain Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives to help repair damage from deep inside the hair so it looks healthy, strong and more beautiful.
- The mini shampoo and conditioner are accompanied by Deeply Nourishing mini Body Wash 55 ml is sulfate SLES free to respect skin microbiome, your skin's protective layer. The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin, making it great for all skin types.
- Complete with Dove Soap bar and soap dish, this Christmas beauty bag from Dove is a truly portable travel gift set so you don't need to rely on single-use hotel amenities.
- This take-anywhere mini gift set for women, which gives lasting daily nourishment and then doubles as a stylish makeup bag, is the perfect gift for her.
- Dove Nourishing Secrets Nourishing Ritual Beauty Bag Gift Set offers four Dove mini beauty products, a stylish white beauty bag, and a soap dish
- Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo 50 ml with Nutri-Keratin formula nourishes to visibly repair the appearance of damaged hair, so it looks healthy and strengthens against breakage
- Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner 50 ml with Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives repairs signs of surface hair damage, makes hair feel smoother, easier to detangle and more manageable
- Dove Deeply Nourishing Microbiome Gentle Body Wash 55 ml gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower thanks to its gentle formula
- Dove Beauty Cream Bar 100 g cares for your skin without drying it like regular soap thanks to its ¼ moisturising cream and mild cleansers which help to retain skin's moisture
- Dove's Nourishing Secrets Nourishing Ritual mini Gift Set is a perfect selection of Christmas gifts for women as it comes in an elegant white beauty bag and contains a bespoke Dove soap dish
Ingredients
Dove Beauty Cream Bar Ingredients: Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Isoethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etridronate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891. Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, Gluconolactone, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Sulfate, Mica, Trehalose, Disodium EDTA, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, PPG-9, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891. Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner Ingredients: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Dipropylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Amodimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Gluconolactone, Trehalose, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Sulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool. Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Sodium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Parfum, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin (A*), Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Undecylenoyl Glycine (B*), Capryloyl Glycine (B*), Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol (A*), Capric Acid, Caprylic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate (A*), Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. *The product inside may contain Ingredients marked with either A or B. Please check the ingredient declaration on the product inside to verify which is used in this pack
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Use only as directed.
- CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
4 x 1 ℮
