Tesco Hunters Pork Loin Steaks 340G

- Energy1199kJ 287kcal14%
- Fat16.7g24%
- Saturates7.5g38%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 952kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- Pork loin steaks with added water in a barbecue marinade topped with cheese and bacon.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Pork loin steaks in a BBQ marinade with a cheese and bacon topper
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (77%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Diced Reformed Bacon [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Black Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel), Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Smoked Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Cumin, Clove, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 20-25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20-25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (126g**)
|Energy
|952kJ / 228kcal
|1199kJ / 287kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|16.7g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|23.2g
|29.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 252g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020