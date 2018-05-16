HOVIS BEST OF BOTH BREAD & ROLL MIX 3.5kg
Product Description
- White bread and roll mix with added wholemeal flour, wheatgerm and calcium.
- For inspirational recipes and serving suggestions, visit www.premierfoodservice.co.uk
- FSA 2017 Compliant*
- *Based on government salt target 2017 (as per 100g as per make up instructions)
- With the wheatgerm of wholemeal bread
- Just add water
- Rich in calcium
- Source of fibre
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 3.5KG
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Dried Yeast, Wheat Protein, Wheatgerm (2.0%), Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Salt, Soya Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E491, Flour Treatment Agents: E300, Alpha Amylase, Amyloglucosidase, Glucose Oxidase, Hemicellulase
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Useful hints and tips...
- Proving time can vary, always prove in a warm place and keep covered. Dough is ready when doubled in size (approx 25-35 minutes).
- For a more indulgent bread, why not try folding vine fruits through the dough.
- When baking bread adding steam for the first 5 minutes improves the texture.
- Part baked Hovis "Best of Both®" Mix is freeze-thaw stable.
- Try shaping in different ways: Knots, twist, plaits, cottage and crown loaves.
- For best results once opened, keep bag tightly closed and use within 2 months.
- Yield Guide
- Dry Mix: 1kg, Approx water: 740ml, Approx portions 57g/2oz: 30, Approx portions (Loaves) 450g/1lb: 3
- Dry Mix: Whole Bag 3.5kg, Approx water: 2.590ml, Approx portions 57g/2oz: 105, Approx portions (Loaves) 450g/1lb: 13
- Dry Mix: 1lb, Approx water: 12fl oz, Approx portions 57g/2oz: 13, Approx portions (Loaves) 450g/1lb: 1
- Dry Mix: Whole Bag 7lb 11oz, Approx water: 4pt 11fl oz, Approx portions 57g/2oz: 105, Approx portions (Loaves) 450g/1lb: 13
- Make-Up Instructions
- 1. Place the Hovis "Best of Both®" Bread & Roll Mix into a bowl fitted with a dough hook attachment.
- 2. Blend in nearly all the warm (30°C/86°F) water. Using a dough hook mix on a Slow speed for 1 minute. Continue to mix for 6 minutes on Medium speed adding the remaining water a little at a time ensuring the dough is kneaded and stretched thoroughly during mixing (you may not need to add all the water).
- 3. Cut and shape as required. Leave to prove in a warm place until the dough has risen and doubled in size (see notes, hints and tips). Bake rolls for 10-15 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Loaves will take 25-35 minutes. For fan-assisted ovens bake at 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
Number of uses
Makes 105 x 57g rolls
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- For information, call:
- Caterer Advice Line 0800 328 4246
- Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm
- Or write to us at:
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
Net Contents
3.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as per make up instructions
|Energy
|1473kJ
|940kJ
|-
|348kcal
|222kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|62.4g
|39.8g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|4.9g
|Protein
|13.2g
|8.4g
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.64g*
|Calcium
|376mg (47% RI)
|240mg (30% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|*Based on government salt target 2017 (as per 100g as per make up instructions)
|-
|-
