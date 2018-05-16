By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Higgidy Spicy Chorizo & Red Pepper Quiche 400G

Higgidy Spicy Chorizo & Red Pepper Quiche 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Spicy Chorizo & Red Pepper Quiche
  • Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with chorizo, spicy Roquito peppers, Greek feta and a free range egg filling, hand-topped with red peppers and a smoked paprika crumb.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • All packaging is 100% recyclable
  • We're working hard towards reducing the amount of plastic in our packaging - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
  • Window - rip off and recycle with your plastic bags at the supermarket
  • Tray - paper or 100% recycled plastic, widely recycled
  • Box - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Free-Range Whole Egg, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Red Pepper (5%), Chorizo (5%) (Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Feta Cheese (Milk), SunBlush® Pepper Tapenade (SunBlush® Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sugar), Butter (Milk), Roquito® Peppers, Spelt Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard Powder, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

For use by see front of pack.Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 190°C/170°C Fan/Gas Mark 5. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 18 minutes. Do not reheat.

Preparation and Usage

  • This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.

Warnings

  • We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain

Name and address

  • Higgidy Ltd,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 Quiche
Energy 1157kJ/277kcal1157kJ/277kcal
Fat 18.4g18.4g
of which saturates 6.3g6.3g
Carbohydrate 19.7g19.7g
of which sugars 1.8g1.8g
Fibre 1.7g1.7g
Protein 8.7g8.7g
Salt 0.68g0.68g

Safety information

We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain

