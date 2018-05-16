Higgidy Spicy Chorizo & Red Pepper Quiche 400G

Product Description
- Spicy Chorizo & Red Pepper Quiche
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with chorizo, spicy Roquito peppers, Greek feta and a free range egg filling, hand-topped with red peppers and a smoked paprika crumb.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- All packaging is 100% recyclable
- We're working hard towards reducing the amount of plastic in our packaging - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- Window - rip off and recycle with your plastic bags at the supermarket
- Tray - paper or 100% recycled plastic, widely recycled
- Box - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Free-Range Whole Egg, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Red Pepper (5%), Chorizo (5%) (Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Feta Cheese (Milk), SunBlush® Pepper Tapenade (SunBlush® Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sugar), Butter (Milk), Roquito® Peppers, Spelt Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard Powder, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
For use by see front of pack.Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 190°C/170°C Fan/Gas Mark 5. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 18 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 Quiche
|Energy
|1157kJ/277kcal
|1157kJ/277kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|18.4g
|of which saturates
|6.3g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|19.7g
|19.7g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.7g
|8.7g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.68g
Safety information
We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain
