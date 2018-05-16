By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oykos Signature Date Sauce Sticky Tefe & Cake 2X105g

image 1 of Oykos Signature Date Sauce Sticky Tefe & Cake 2X105g
£ 1.50
£0.71/100g
1 portion (105g)
  • Energy767kJ 183kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 730kJ-174kcal

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt topped with a fruit layer on a milk caramel and cake crumble base.
  • Everyone deserves a moment. A kick off the shoes, put down the phone, pick up a spoon moment. The Oykos Signatures range has been specially crafted to indulge the senses - our rich, velvety yogurt and thick, sticky toffee with gloriously satisfying pieces of sponge cake, topped with date sauce.
  • Make every moment count.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) (64%), Water, Sugar, Milk Caramel (4%), (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk), Date Puree (2.5%), Caramel (1.5%), Cake Crumble (1%) (Egg, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch. Salt, Potato Starch), Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Egg, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Burnt Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1 Deansgrange,

Return to

  • Danone UK Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Careline: UK 0808 144 9451
  • Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1 Deansgrange,
  • Business Park Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Careline: ROI 1800 949 992

Net Contents

2 x 105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g105g (1pot)RI* (105g)
Energy 730kJ-174kcal767kJ-183kcal9%
Fat 9.2g9.7g14%
of which saturates 5.8g6.1g31%
Carbohydrate 20g21g8%
of which sugars 19g20g22%
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g-
Protein 2.7g2.8g6%
Salt 0.21g0.22g4%
*RI : Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---

