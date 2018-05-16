President Goats Cheese Cubes 300G
Product Description
- Pasteurised goat's cheese in brine.
- Président French Goats cheese Cubes is made in France with 100% Goats milk.
- With a fresh and mild taste, they are the perfect twist to salads and ideal to sprinkle on pizza or pasta. Conveniently pack with a no-mess drainable system and a peelable lid.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Goat's Milk (EU origin), Salt, Cultures, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated: +4°C - +8°COnce opened consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in France with EU milk
Preparation and Usage
- Usage:
- 1) Drain
- 2) Pour
Name and address
- LF,
- Bld Arago,
- ZI des Touches,
- F53810 Change,
- France.
Importer address
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
Return to
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
Drained weight
120g
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100g
|Energy:
|897 kJ - 216 kcal
|Fat:
|18g
|of which saturates:
|13g
|Carbohydrate:
|1,5g
|of which sugars:
|1,5g
|Protein:
|13g
|Salt:
|1,7g
