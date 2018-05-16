By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

President Goats Cheese Cubes 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
President Goats Cheese Cubes 300G
£ 2.25
£18.75/kg

New

Product Description

  • Pasteurised goat's cheese in brine.
  • Why not discover more about the French Good Life and visit https://president.uk.com / or https://www.facebook.com/UKPresident/
  • Président French Goats cheese Cubes is made in France with 100% Goats milk.
  • With a fresh and mild taste, they are the perfect twist to salads and ideal to sprinkle on pizza or pasta. Conveniently pack with a no-mess drainable system and a peelable lid.
  • Make Time for the Good Life with Président
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Goat's Milk (EU origin), Salt, Cultures, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated: +4°C - +8°COnce opened consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in France with EU milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage:
  • 1) Drain
  • 2) Pour

Name and address

  • LF,
  • Bld Arago,
  • ZI des Touches,
  • F53810 Change,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,

Return to

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.

Drained weight

120g

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100g
Energy:897 kJ - 216 kcal
Fat:18g
of which saturates:13g
Carbohydrate:1,5g
of which sugars:1,5g
Protein:13g
Salt:1,7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here