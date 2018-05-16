Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Chicken 26 Slices 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Wafer thin sliced, cooked and roasted reformed chicken with added water.
- SUCCULENT & TENDER
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (84%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
approx. 13 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (22g)
|Energy
|479kJ / 114kcal
|105kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|19.6g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
