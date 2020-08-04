Tesco Finest Pressed Pink Lady Apple Juice 1L

- Energy348kJ 82kcal4%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars16.1g18%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal
Product Description
- Pasteurised pressed Pink Lady® apple juice not from concentrate.
- *100% Pink Lady® apple juice. Our experts have hand picked specially selected sweet, aromatic Pink Lady® apples that have been ripened by the warm sunshine to give a deliciously sweet and refreshing flavour.
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pink Lady® Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Preparation and Usage
This product may separate, please shake well before serving.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (150ml)
|Energy
|232kJ / 55kcal
|348kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|10.7g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
