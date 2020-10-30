Nivea Moist Clay Gift Set Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA MOIST CLAY GIFT SET GIFT SET
- NIVEA Clay Fresh Body Wash Agave & Lavender 250ml Refreshing Face Mask 2x 7.5ml Refreshing Facial Wash gel 150ml Hydro Lip Balm 4.8g Blue Shower Puff Eye Mask
- Give your loved one a moment of luxury and relaxation with a perfect combination of products to moisturise and refresh the skin - includes an eye mask for added relaxation!
- Skincare set includes:
- 1. NIVEA Clay Fresh Body Wash Hibiscus & White Sage Shower Gel: Feel the power of kaolin clay in every shower in a daily body wash that perfectly balances deep cleansing, freshness, and care. White Clay helps to cleanse your skin of impurities and leaves it feeling smooth and refreshed.
- 2. NIVEA Refreshing Face Mask: Discover NIVEA Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Face Mask, the refreshing Aloe Vera and Vitamin E face mask that provides skin with instant freshness and an intensive moisture boost.
- 3. NIVEA Face Wash: Cleanses and hydrates by supporting the skin's own moisture balance. For skin that feels cleansed, refreshed and invigorated. Suitable for normal and combination skin.
- 4. NIVEA Hydro Lip Balm: Keep your lips feeling soft and hydrated with NIVEA Hydro Care with SPF 15. Refresh and thoroughly moisturise your lips with the powerful formula, enriched with Aloe Vera and natural oils.
- 5. Blue Shower Puff: Great for exfoliation and to get the most out of the Clay Fresh Body Wash.
- 6. Eye Mask: For total relaxation, we have also included an eye mask.
- Product details:
- - Moisturising shower gel
- - Refreshing face mask
- - Cleansing face wash
- - Hydrating lip balm
- - Blue shower puff
- - Eye mask
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
- Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Eye Mask
- Country of origin: China.
- Materials: 100% Polyester.
- Shower Puff
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Puff 100% polyester, Handle 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org
- Nivea cares for your skin & planet
- This Gift Box is made from 30% recycled material
- Only FSC Board used
- This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
- www.nivea.com/sustainability
- www.recyclenow.com
- Box - Card - widely recycled
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
- I Chose This Just for You
- All over moisturising skin treats your skin will love
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA® Clay Fresh Blue Agave & Lavender Scent Deep Cleansing Shower: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Kaolin, Parfum, Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, CI 61570, CI 16035, CI 10316, NIVEA Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Face Mask Normal Skin: Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tapioca Starch, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Parfum, CI 42090, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Octocrylene, Aqua, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum, NIVEA Daily Essentials Refreshing Facial Wash Gel: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Sodium Sulfate, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Triethanolamine, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 16035
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
Warnings
- Always check with your doctor before using on broken, irritated, or sensitive skin.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245,
- Hamburg.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.com
Safety information
