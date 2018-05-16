Product Description
- PAMPERS NEW BABY SENSITIVE WIPES 12X50 600 WIPES
- Your one-of-a-kind new arrival deserves gentle cleaning, which is why Pampers New Baby Sensitive Wipes are milder than cotton wool and water to care for your newborn’s skin in the kindest possible way.
- Their balanced wetness leaves the skin feeling cleaner whilst helping to maintain the natural pH level. Pampers unique Soft Grip Texture helps to pick up mess in moments.
- Don’t fear the mess again, with Pampers New Baby Sensitive Wipes. Please dispose of wipes in the bin - do not flush wipes.
- Milder than water & cotton wool for gentle cleaning
- Pampers unique Soft Grip Texture
- Our thickest and super soft wipe
- Dermatologically tested gentle
- Helps maintain skin’s natural pH
Aqua, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Bis-PEG/PPG-16/16 PEG/PPG-16/16 Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride
- To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.
- Procter & Gamble,
- Trafford Park Road,
- Manchester,
- M17 1NX United Kingdom
- (UK) 0800 328 328 1 (IE) 1800 535 124
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
