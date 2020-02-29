Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 26 Slices 300G
New
- Energy101kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 461kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Wafer thin sliced, cured and cooked honey roast reformed ham with added water.
- SUCCULENT & TENDER
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Water, Honey (4.5%), Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract)], Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Pork Gelatine, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork and EU & non-EU honey.
Number of uses
approx. 13 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (22g)
|Energy
|461kJ / 109kcal
|101kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|19.4g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
