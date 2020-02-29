By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 26 Slices 300G

Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 26 Slices 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

New

2 slices
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 461kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer thin sliced, cured and cooked honey roast reformed ham with added water.
  • SUCCULENT & TENDER
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Water, Honey (4.5%), Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract)], Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Pork Gelatine, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork and EU & non-EU honey.

Number of uses

approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (22g)
Energy461kJ / 109kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat1.9g0.4g
Saturates0.6g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.3g0.7g
Sugars3.2g0.7g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein19.4g4.3g
Salt1.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

