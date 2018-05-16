By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Poptastik Sweet & Salty Popcorn 170G

Poptastik Sweet & Salty Popcorn 170G
Product Description

  • Sweet & Salty Popcorn
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Popped Corn Kernels (62%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Reseal tub to maintain freshness Once open, best consumed within 7 days.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN UNPOPPED KERNELS OR (IF SWEET) SUGAR CRYSTALS

Name and address

  • Sephra House,
  • Denburn Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.

Return to

  • Sephra House,
  • Denburn Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.
  • www.sephra.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1886 kJ
-450 kcal
Fat 17.3g
Of which Saturates 1.34g
Carbohydrates60.9g
Of which Sugars 20.6g
Fibre 11.1g
Protein 7.1g
Salt 1.16g

Safety information

WARNING THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN UNPOPPED KERNELS OR (IF SWEET) SUGAR CRYSTALS

