Tesco Finest Sausage & Mash 450G

Overload of pepper obscured any flavour.
More pepper than flavour. Mine went in the bin and I am not a picky eater! Sausage itself was just tasteless, peppery mush and the skin so tough it was inedible. Not the quality I expect from Tesco Finest range!
Delicious
Very, very tasty. 2 sausages in a lovely gravy with lots of onions & a medium helping of mash. A little spicy but not too much. Delicious.
First time I’ve bought this and will be the last,
First time I’ve bought this and will be the last, sausage meat was pretty bland and the skin on the sausages was like chewing rubber, definitely not worth the money.
vert tasty
very tasty sausages and good sized meal
Nothing 'Finest' about this
They may be labelled Tesco Finest but the sausages are poor quality. Also, it now has 1 sausage less than before (2 instead of 3) but somehow the item weight hasn't changed.
A little bit grim
It was a little bit grim to be honest, I did it in the microwave and it was chewy. Kept having to pull the skin off and put it to the side. The sausage isn’t very tasty either. It’s peppery at most but not actually tasty. It’s 27% pork.... for a premium product that is pretty rubbish. Not impressed Tesco’s...
27% pork seriously????
All in all it does actually taste reasonably good. However this is supposed to be a premium product, so for the sausages to contain only 27% pork is really bad. It would be expected in an ECONOMY product.
I was very disappointed when I last ordered this,
I was very disappointed when I last ordered this, they have reduced the amount of sausages and mash, and it’s still the same price!!!
Same price but less contents!
Disappointed that this meal is still the same price but gone from 3 sausages to 2 and the mash isn’t as fluffy/tasty. Can’t understand why Tesco are still selling it for the same price? Will no longer buy this unless they reduce price or increase to 3 sausages.
You've messed it up!
Reducing the amount of this items content from 500g to 450g, reducing the sausages from 3 to 2 and changing the recipe to a much blander taste does not make very good value for money. I like the Finest range of ready meals but they are all definitely on a downward path quality wise. This one hasn't even gone down in price either so where's the plus points? Sorry Tesco, you've failed here, won't be buying this again.