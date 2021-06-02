We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sausage & Mash 450G

Tesco Finest Sausage & Mash 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg
Clubcard Price
Eack pack
  • Energy2972kJ 714kcal
    36%
  • Fat46.7g
    67%
  • Saturates20.1g
    101%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Cumberland sausages in an onion gravy with mashed potato and roasted onions.
  • Cumberland pork sausages and creamy, buttery mash in a rich onion gravy. Our succulent sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. Paired with creamy mash and a rich caramelised gravy made with stock, Dijon mustard and sage, the perfect accompaniment.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Cumberland Sausage (27%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Onion, Water, Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Treacle, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar, Black Mustard Seeds, Sage, Thyme, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Concentrate, Black Peppercorns. 

Filled into natural casings.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 25-30mins Remove film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times on both compartments.
Place product onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
800W/900W 5 mins
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further
800W/900W 2vmins 30 secs / 2 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating and stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add statement 'Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.'

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (387g**)
Energy768kJ / 184kcal2972kJ / 714kcal
Fat12.1g46.7g
Saturates5.2g20.1g
Carbohydrate10.2g39.6g
Sugars2.5g9.6g
Fibre1.6g6.3g
Protein7.9g30.5g
Salt0.7g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 387g.--
13 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Overload of pepper obscured any flavour.

2 stars

More pepper than flavour. Mine went in the bin and I am not a picky eater! Sausage itself was just tasteless, peppery mush and the skin so tough it was inedible. Not the quality I expect from Tesco Finest range!

Delicious

5 stars

Very, very tasty. 2 sausages in a lovely gravy with lots of onions & a medium helping of mash. A little spicy but not too much. Delicious.

First time I’ve bought this and will be the last,

1 stars

First time I’ve bought this and will be the last, sausage meat was pretty bland and the skin on the sausages was like chewing rubber, definitely not worth the money.

vert tasty

5 stars

very tasty sausages and good sized meal

Nothing 'Finest' about this

2 stars

They may be labelled Tesco Finest but the sausages are poor quality. Also, it now has 1 sausage less than before (2 instead of 3) but somehow the item weight hasn't changed.

A little bit grim

2 stars

It was a little bit grim to be honest, I did it in the microwave and it was chewy. Kept having to pull the skin off and put it to the side. The sausage isn’t very tasty either. It’s peppery at most but not actually tasty. It’s 27% pork.... for a premium product that is pretty rubbish. Not impressed Tesco’s...

27% pork seriously????

2 stars

All in all it does actually taste reasonably good. However this is supposed to be a premium product, so for the sausages to contain only 27% pork is really bad. It would be expected in an ECONOMY product.

I was very disappointed when I last ordered this,

2 stars

I was very disappointed when I last ordered this, they have reduced the amount of sausages and mash, and it’s still the same price!!!

Same price but less contents!

2 stars

Disappointed that this meal is still the same price but gone from 3 sausages to 2 and the mash isn’t as fluffy/tasty. Can’t understand why Tesco are still selling it for the same price? Will no longer buy this unless they reduce price or increase to 3 sausages.

You've messed it up!

1 stars

Reducing the amount of this items content from 500g to 450g, reducing the sausages from 3 to 2 and changing the recipe to a much blander taste does not make very good value for money. I like the Finest range of ready meals but they are all definitely on a downward path quality wise. This one hasn't even gone down in price either so where's the plus points? Sorry Tesco, you've failed here, won't be buying this again.

