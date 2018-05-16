Yo! Chicken Katsu Bites 90G

Product Description
- Tender chicken in a crispy Japanese style panko crumb with a teriyaki mayonnaise dip
- Cooked
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (48%), Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Wheat Flour, Teriyaki Sauce (Water, Sugar, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice Concentrate, Alcohol), Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rice Wine, Salt, Yeast
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within use by date.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced By:
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
Return to
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
- Tel: 020-8749-1515
- www.taikofoods.co.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|1506kJ / 360kcal
|1355kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|28.1g
|25.3g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|10.9g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|3.0g
|Protein
|15.0g
|13.5g
|Salt
|0.94g
|0.85g
Safety information
CAUTION: Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021