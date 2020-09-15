By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 6 Chicken, Sage & Roasted Onion Sausages 360g

£ 2.50
£6.95/kg

New

2 sausages
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken blended with sage, roasted white onions, roast chicken glaze and seasonings.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British chicken which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Selected cuts of British chicken blended with sage and a roast chicken glaze.
  • Pack size: 0.36KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (68%), Roasted White Onion (8%) [White Onion, Rapeseed Oil], Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Chicken Extract, Mixed Herbs, Lemon Zest, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Nutmeg, Maize Starch, Sage, Colour (Plain Caramel), White Pepper, Chicken Fat, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Grill Medium Chilled: 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • For best results do not prick sausage skins.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (109g**)
Energy567kJ / 135kcal617kJ / 147kcal
Fat4.1g4.4g
Saturates1.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate7.6g8.3g
Sugars1.0g1.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein16.6g18.1g
Salt1.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 360g typically weighs 327g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

