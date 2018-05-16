By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laila Gold Basmati Rice 1Kg

Laila Gold Basmati Rice 1Kg
Product Description

  • Rice
  • Did You Know...
  • Gold Basmati Rice is the perfect accompaniment for all occasions. It's aged to intensify the flavour and taste. It's naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, so an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy diet.
  • Basmati rice is free from cholesterol and super low in fat and sugar. An excellent source of carbohydrates, it will keep you full, give you bundles of energy and help you stay in tip top health.
  • We use only the finest quality Basmati grains, packed with natural tasty goodness.
  • Aged to perfection
  • The perfect rice for all occasions
  • The superior aroma and distinct flavour will complement many authentic dishes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Low in fat and sugar

Information

Ingredients

100% Basmati Rice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Best before End: See bottom of pack.

Number of uses

This bag contains approximately 13 servings

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,

Return to

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 75g
Energy 1495kJ1187kJ
-351kcal279kcal
Fat 0.5g0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates84g63g
of which sugars 0.1g<0.1g
Protein 8.0g6.0g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g
