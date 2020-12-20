5 Surprise Mini Brands Single

5 Surprise Mini Brands are real shopping brands that fit in your hands! Unwrap, peel, and reveal REAL miniature collectibles with 5 Surprise Mini Brands! Each capsule is a surprise unboxing with dozens of miniatures and surprise shopping accessories to find. What 5 surprises will you unbox? There are over 100 miniatures of your favorite brands to collect, including rare Metallic and Glow in the Dark minis, and Super Rare Golden Minis too!Can you find your favourite brands like Skippy Peanut Butter, Aunt Bessies Yorkshire Puddings or Mentos Gum? Collect them all to create your own mini shopping world!