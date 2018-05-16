By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Oat Drink Strawberry, Apple & Raspberry 240Ml

Alpro Oat Drink Strawberry, Apple & Raspberry 240Ml
£ 2.00
£8.34/litre

New

Each 240 ml serving contains:
  • Energy610 kJ 146 kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.8 g
    7%
  • Saturates1.0 g
    5%
  • Sugars12.5 g
    14%
  • Salt0.17 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 254 kJ / 61 kcal

Product Description

  • Drink based on fermented oat, strawberry-apple-raspberry, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Simply oats, fermented with natural living cultures and lots of tasty fruit. Good for you!
  • Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • I'm 100% recycled PET and 100% recyclable if you unzip my coat, leave my hat on and place me with the other bottles. Make a difference at alpro.com/betterpacks
  • 100% plant-based
  • Living cultures
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Source of fibre, calcium & vit. B12, D
  • No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Free from dairy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 240ML
  • Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • No added sugars
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of calcium & vit. B12, D

Information

Ingredients

Water, Strawberry (21.3%) (Juice from Concentrate (10.8%), Fruit (10.5%)), Apple (18.5%) (Juice from Concentrate (14.5%), Fruit (4%)), Oat (8.2%), Raspberry (4%), Coconut Cream, Canola Oil, Salt, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (B12, D2), Cultures (Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Lactobacillus Paracasei)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Best before: see cap. Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Do not freeze.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • Facebook, Instagram @alpro
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

240ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy254 kJ / 61 kcal
Fat2.0 g
of which Saturates0.4 g
Carbohydrate8.5 g
of which Sugars5.2 g
Fibre1.1 g
Protein1.5 g
Salt0.07 g
D 0.75 µg*
B120.38 µg*
Minerals: Calcium120 mg*
Vitamins:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

