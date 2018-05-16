Heck Meat-Free Vegan Sausages 10 Pack 300G

Product Description
- Vegan Chipolatas with Pea Protein and Seasoning
- At Heck, we do things our own way.
- We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
- The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Please recycle this sleeve and tray
- Meat-free chipolatas lightly seasoned
- Packed full of fibre and soya free
- Made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality
- British by Heck
- High protein
- Low fat
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society approved - Vegan
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Flour, Meat-Free Base (Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Modified Starch, Flavour, Beetroot Powder (Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Tea Extract, Spice Extracts, Smoke Flavour), Pea Protein (4%), Seasoning (Rice Flour, Salt, White Leek Powder, Spices, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Natural Colour, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Apple Powder, Citrus Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month.Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan fry for best results
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 8-10 minutes, turn occasionally.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per 2 chipolatas (57g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|423 kJ / 101 kcal
|241 kJ / 58 kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|7.4g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|4.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|3.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.0g
