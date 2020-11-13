Tesco 2 Chocolate Brownie Tarts 135G

Super chocolately & yummy
Super chocolately & yummy
Revolting
Utterly disgusting. I took one bite and spat it out. I am wondering if they hadn't been stored properly (chilled product) and had gone off. It tasted like a mouthful of soil. Revolting.
Nice
I was dubious to try this after having the new lemon & raspberry which were awful, but was pleasantly surprised. It’s by no means a brownie tart as there are no brownie pieces in it, only a few chunks of chocolate in top, but it is a nice regular chocolate tart. The pastry is quiet thick, thicker than what you’d get from a torte and a little tiny bit on the dry side but it’s got a nice sweet flavour & works well with the rich chocolate filling. The ganache is a decent thickness but not too claggy in the mouth and also not overly sweet and borders more towards a darker chocolate taste. Overall, for the price a nice tart that I would have again.