By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Chocolate Brownie Tarts 135G

3.3(3)Write a review
Tesco 2 Chocolate Brownie Tarts 135G
£ 2.00
£1.49/100g
One tart
  • Energy1303kJ 311kcal
    16%
  • Fat15.3g
    22%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars19.9g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Shortcrust pastry shells filled with chocolate brownie batter and dark chocolate chunks.
  • Rich & Chocolatey Filled with gooey chocolate brownie and scattered with chocolate pieces
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 25 secs
Place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

135g e (2x68g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (68g)
Energy1916kJ1303kJ458kcal311kcal
Fat22.6g15.3g
Saturates10.4g7.1g
Carbohydrate55.7g37.9g
Sugars29.3g19.9g
Fibre2.3g1.5g
Protein6.9g4.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Super chocolately & yummy

5 stars

Super chocolately & yummy

Revolting

1 stars

Utterly disgusting. I took one bite and spat it out. I am wondering if they hadn't been stored properly (chilled product) and had gone off. It tasted like a mouthful of soil. Revolting.

Nice

4 stars

I was dubious to try this after having the new lemon & raspberry which were awful, but was pleasantly surprised. It’s by no means a brownie tart as there are no brownie pieces in it, only a few chunks of chocolate in top, but it is a nice regular chocolate tart. The pastry is quiet thick, thicker than what you’d get from a torte and a little tiny bit on the dry side but it’s got a nice sweet flavour & works well with the rich chocolate filling. The ganache is a decent thickness but not too claggy in the mouth and also not overly sweet and borders more towards a darker chocolate taste. Overall, for the price a nice tart that I would have again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Toffee Caramel Tarts 160G

£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

New

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco 2 Lemon & Raspberry Tarts 160G

£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

Tesco Melt In The Middle Chocolate Sponge Puddings 2 X 135G

£ 2.00
£0.74/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here