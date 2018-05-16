By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laila Easy Cook Long Grain Rice 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Laila Easy Cook Long Grain Rice 1Kg
£ 2.75
£2.75/kg
One Serving (75g as sold) contains:
  • Energy1169kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.1g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ

Product Description

  • Long Grain Rice
  • We use only the finest pre-steamed rice grains, packed with natural tasty goodness.
  • Did you know...
  • Long Grain Easy Cook Rice is perfect for meat casseroles, salads or as an accompaniment to any hearty dish.
  • Naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, so an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy diet.
  • Long Grain is free from cholesterol and super low in fat and sugar. An excellent source of carbohydrates, will keep you full, give you bundles of energy and help you stay in tip top health.
  • 100% Recyclable
  • The everyday versatile rice, pre-steamed to guarantee long separate aromatic grains
  • Perfect for all rice dishes
  • Love Laila naturally
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

100% Long Grain Easy Cook Rice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Best before End: See bottom of pack.

Number of uses

This bag contains approximately 13 servings

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 75g
Energy 1477kJ1169kJ
-347kcal275kcal
Fat 1.1g0.8g
of which saturates 0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrates 82g62g
of which sugars <0.1g<0.1g
Protein 7.0g5.3g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g
This bag contains approximately 13 servings--

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

