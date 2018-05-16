Laila Easy Cook Long Grain Rice 1Kg

- Energy1169kJ 275kcal14%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars<0.1g0%
- Salt<0.1g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ
Product Description
- Long Grain Rice
- We use only the finest pre-steamed rice grains, packed with natural tasty goodness.
- Did you know...
- Long Grain Easy Cook Rice is perfect for meat casseroles, salads or as an accompaniment to any hearty dish.
- Naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, so an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy diet.
- Long Grain is free from cholesterol and super low in fat and sugar. An excellent source of carbohydrates, will keep you full, give you bundles of energy and help you stay in tip top health.
- 100% Recyclable
- The everyday versatile rice, pre-steamed to guarantee long separate aromatic grains
- Perfect for all rice dishes
- Love Laila naturally
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1KG
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
100% Long Grain Easy Cook Rice
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Best before End: See bottom of pack.
Number of uses
This bag contains approximately 13 servings
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 75g
|Energy
|1477kJ
|1169kJ
|-
|347kcal
|275kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|82g
|62g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|7.0g
|5.3g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|This bag contains approximately 13 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020