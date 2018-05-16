Munchkin Raise Toddler Fork & Spoon Clip Strip

Product Description
- Toddler Fork & Spoon Set
- 1 Designed to pick up food with ease
- 2 Base keeps utensil tip off the table and away from germs
- 3 Ergonomic handle works with baby's natural grasp
- Colours and styles may vary slightly. Conforms to EN 14372.
- BPA free
- Toddler tested
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- WARNING! For your child's safety and health. Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose to prolonged sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Do not place in a microwave or hot oven. Top rack dishwasher safe. To avoid stains, wash immediately after each use. Not suitable for freezing. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin, Inc.),
- Suite 1A1,
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
Return to
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin, Inc.),
- Suite 1A1,
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF,
- England.
- munchkin.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Safety information
WARNING! For your child's safety and health. Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose to prolonged sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the product. Do not place in a microwave or hot oven. Top rack dishwasher safe. To avoid stains, wash immediately after each use. Not suitable for freezing. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020