Tesco Plant Chef Root Vegetable & Chestnut Wrap
- Energy1740kJ 414kcal21%
- Fat13.1g19%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars13.7g15%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ
Product Description
- Roasted root vegetables and chestnuts with braised red cabbage, cranberry sauce, a pea protein alternative to mayonnaise, sage and onion stuffing and spinach in a pumpkin and turmeric tortilla wrap.
- Roasted root veg & chestnuts with red cabbage, cranberry sauce & stuffing in a pumpkin tortilla Carefully Hand Packed Every Day
- 100% Plant Based
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Parsnip, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Pumpkin Powder, Spinach, Cranberry, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Chestnuts, Palm Oil, Sugar, Apple, Glucose Syrup, Plum, Humectant (Glycerol), Cider Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Brown Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Turmeric, Yeast, Concentrated Plum Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Onion, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Oats, Mushroom Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate, Rosemary, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Thyme, Dried Sage, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Mustard Seed, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Elderberry Extract, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1740kJ
|888kJ
|414kcal
|211kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|62.5g
|31.9g
|Sugars
|13.7g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|3.1g
|Protein
|8.4g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
