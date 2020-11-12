By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Root Vegetable & Chestnut Wrap

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef Root Vegetable & Chestnut Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1740kJ 414kcal
    21%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars13.7g
    15%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted root vegetables and chestnuts with braised red cabbage, cranberry sauce, a pea protein alternative to mayonnaise, sage and onion stuffing and spinach in a pumpkin and turmeric tortilla wrap.
  • Roasted root veg & chestnuts with red cabbage, cranberry sauce & stuffing in a pumpkin tortilla Carefully Hand Packed Every Day
  • 100% Plant Based

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Parsnip, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Pumpkin Powder, Spinach, Cranberry, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Chestnuts, Palm Oil, Sugar, Apple, Glucose Syrup, Plum, Humectant (Glycerol), Cider Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Brown Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Turmeric, Yeast, Concentrated Plum Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Onion, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Oats, Mushroom Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate, Rosemary, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Thyme, Dried Sage, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Mustard Seed, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Elderberry Extract, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1740kJ888kJ414kcal211kcal
Fat13.1g6.7g
Saturates3.6g1.8g
Carbohydrate62.5g31.9g
Sugars13.7g7.0g
Fibre6.1g3.1g
Protein8.4g4.3g
Salt1.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Protein Flapjack 53G

£ 1.00
£1.89/100g

Offer

Naked Blue Machine Blueberry Smoothie 360Ml

£ 2.36
£0.66/100ml

Offer

Naked Green Machine Apple Banana Smoothie 360Ml

£ 2.36
£0.66/100ml

Offer

Oasis Summer Fruits 500 Ml

£ 1.29
£0.26/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here